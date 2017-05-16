UPND youths urge govt to walk talk on job creation

Opposition UPND youths in Lusaka district have challenged government to walk the talk in employment creation.

UPND Lusaka district youth spokesperson Otis Bwalya says there is need for government to address the high levels youth unemployment in the country with the seriousness it deserves.

Mr Bwalya says they are concerned as UPND youths that government’s pronouncements on job creation are proving to be mere political rhetoric.

He states that it’s unfair for government to continue playing politics in such a manner especially on an issue that concerns the majority of the young people in the country.

Mr. Bwalya says government should be mindful that the same youths it wants to continue taking for granted are in fact the ones that voted the PF into power.