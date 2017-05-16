JOHANNESBURG – SA Airways is to review its seatbelt extension procedures after a passenger was humiliated when an aircraft had to “return to ramp” because it had failed to provide her with one.

When Kabelo Seitei‚ a frequent flyer‚ boarded a flight in Cape Town last August‚ she asked the cabin controller for a seat-belt extension.

When Seitei hadn’t received it by the time the aircraft started to taxi‚ she alerted the cabin attendant and the aircraft turned back. It is a requirement of the SA Civil Aviation Authority that every passenger be secured for take-off and landing.

After a half-hour wait, an attendant clutching a bright orange extension strode down the aisle‚ stopping to fasten it around Seitei.

And then came an announcement which Seitei‚ an English moderator with the Education Department‚ recalled as: “We are dealing with some obese cases on board and had to go back to find extension belts. We don’t usually need them on this flight out of Cape Town …”

SAA’s customer-care department failed to investigate Seitei’s e-mailed complaint at the time‚ and she got no reply when she re-sent the email in January.

Responding last week‚ SAA media relations head Tlali Tlali said their policy was to have two seatbelt extensions on board “narrowbodied” aircraft such as the Airbus in question‚ and five on “wide-bodied” aircraft. “Prior to aircraft doors closing‚ should the crew identify that additional extension seat belts are required for the flight‚ they can be requested.”

The two extensions on board that flight had been given to other passengers‚ but “there was oversight” by the crew with respect to Seitei’s request.

Her experience called for a review of SAA’s “to improve overall travel experience and the efficiencies of our operations”, Tlali said.

Asked if the airline would consider asking passengers to indicate when making a booking whether they required a seat-belt extension‚ he said: “We are looking at the viability of different options.”

Given that South Africa has one of the highest obesity rates in the world‚ TimesLIVE asked other airlines how they catered for passengers who don’t fit into standard seat belts. Here is what they said:

Comair (BA & Kulula): “Each aircraft carries 10 extension seat belts. Yes‚ we have run out. When this happens we note the passenger’s seat number and notify the ramp controller who arranges for more extension belts.” — Natashia Schoeman‚ Comair customer relations

FlySafair: “We keep five extensions and 20 infant loops on each aircraft‚ and the latter can be adapted for use as extensions.” — Kirby Gordon‚ head of sales and distribution.

Mango: “We have never had a problem in providing extenders because we didn’t have enough.” — Pumla Luhabe‚ GM Commercial.

