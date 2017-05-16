Police officers who testified in HH’s case defended

The Zambia Police has defended the professionalism of Police officers who testified in the case in which opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was acquitted of the charge of using insulting language.

The Court had questioned the professionalism of the officers.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the four police officers who were the only State witnesses in the case in fact did a good job.

Ms. Katongo says this is because they were able to establish a prima facie case leading to the court finding Mr. Hichilema with a case to answer.

In an interview with QTV News by telephone, Ms. Katongo says the fact that the officers were able to establish a prima facie case it is also an indication that they did their best.

Ms. Katongo says she cannot however, comment on the ruling by the Lusaka Magistrate Court in which the professionalism of the Zambia Police was questioned.

She states that the Court is an independent body and therefore whatever judgment it made on the matter was according to what it had established.