CSPR engages Media, CSOs on 7NDP

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) says there is need to engage the civil society movement in monitoring the implementation of the yet to be launched Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).

Speaking to QTV News on the sidelines of the Civil Society Organizations and Media workshop on monitoring of the 7NDP in Lusaka today, CSPR Executive Director Patrick Nshindano says following the approval of the plan by cabinet, there is need for wider engagement.

Mr Nshindano says this is why CSPR is building capacity among civil society organisations.

He also notes the need to educate the masses on how the 7NDP will be fused in the Sustainable Development Goals.