Could LaLa And Carmelo Get Back Together?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Melo and LaLa are finished! Or so we thought. The pair spent a good part of Mother’s Day with their son Kiyan. The 10-year old lil guy seemed to be very happy to have both parents.

Check out the video of them going into a swanky NY restaurant.

This video looked weird. But this is really a good way to move forward since they have a son.

Neta is a fancy restaurant in the village.

I don’t think this is truly and sort o f reconciliation.

I think its really just them keeping the peace. Some of suggested that they even called the papz on themselves but I cannot see why they would want this on Mother’s Day.

Allhihop News