ZABS seizes products from Shoprite, LK Ltd in Kapiri

The Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) has seized products worth over 1, 500 kwacha from Shoprite and LK Limited in Kapiri Mposhi district in central province.

ZABS head marketing and public relations, Hazel Zulu says the various products were seized on Friday last week during a ZABS road show and market surveillance.

Mrs. Zulu says the seized products include household baking flour, biscuits, cake flour, cooking oil and dishwashing liquid.

She says the seized products were either expired or had insufficient labeling information, such as missing batch numbers, missing manufacturing dates and other traceability information.

Mrs Zulu says ZABS reiterates the call on consumers to remain quality and safety conscious and safeguard their health by making sure that they check information on products before they buy something.