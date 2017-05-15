World Wide Fund re-stocking Sioma-Ngwezi National park

World Wide Fund for Nature Zambia Head of Communications and Marketing Eneya Phiri says the fund has embarked on an ambitious program to re-stock the Sioma-Ngwezi National park following a depletion of animal species which has hit the park in recent years.

Mr. Phiri says his office plans to restock the Sioma-Ngwezi National park with about 900 species of animals because over years the number of animal species at the third largest National park in the country has been depleting due to indiscriminate poaching and lack of water resources in the park.

He believes that once the National park is restocked with species of animal resources, it will be provide direct employment to the locals and further provide revenue to the country.

Mr. Phiri has vowed that his institution will not continue deserving the country by sitting back and relaxing while the third national park is turning into depleted state.

He says his institution is to this effect working with different stakeholders including the Wildlife Police to curb poaching in order to bring back the park to its former glory.