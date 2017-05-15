Sakala urges PF and UPND to forget differences

Zambia Director Democracy Movement (ZDDM) President Edwin Sakala has urged the two largest political parties to forget their differences and their personal ambitions for the sake of Zambians.

Mr. Sakala says with the Political tension in the country, it is important that government and Opposition Political parties put national interests above partisan political motives as a precondition for peace, unity and rapid growth.

He notes that without peace there will be no development, peace is what every society needs hence the need for politicians to tolerate each other.

Mr. Sakala says in the end it is the people of Zambia who are suffering at the expense of the Political tension which can be resolved through a dialogue meeting.

He says there is need for the nation to always be united though coming from different tribes and traditions.