Rev Sumaili reacts to Prophet Bushiri attacks

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has vowed not to entertain magicians in the country disguising themselves as prophets, saying Zambia is a Christian nation and not a magician country.

The Minister’s comment comes after Renowned South Africa based Prophet Shepherded Bushiri dared her to try and stop him entering Zambia on Wednesday for his planned visit.

Prophet Bushiri, while addressing his congregants at his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church in South Africa last evening, dared the minister to stop him from entering into the country upon arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport like they did to his spiritual father Prophet Ubert Angel of Zimbabwe.

The Malawian born prophet is warning the Minister of Religious Affairs that she will know the consequences of messing with a true man of God.

Prophet Bushiri also lashed out at Bishops, Joe Imakando of Bread of Life International and Bishop Joshua Banda of North Mead Assembly of God.

He vowed that despite receiving unofficial resistance, he will still travel to Zambia this Wednesday.

But Reverend Sumaili says it is unfortunate and unfair for Bushiri to curse, speak death, and accuse innocent local bishops who have nothing to do with the measures government put in place.

She says a true man of God and prophet will not curse and will not force himself on a country, adding that powers of darkness thrive on instilling fear.