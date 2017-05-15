PF will respect outcome of court cases – Mumbi Phiri

The Ruling Patriotic Front says it will always accept the outcome of the Court cases, in an apparent reference to the acquittal of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says President Lungu respects the courts and will never interfere with their Independence and operations even if that works against his administration’s interests.

And Ms. Phiri says the PF has information that UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba has been trying to seek asylum.

She claims Mr Mwamba has been trying to seek asylum within the region.

Meanwhile the PF Deputy Secretary General says Zambia under President Edgar Lungu has not lost track contrary to claims by Professor of Democracy and International Development at Birmingham University Nick Cheeseman.