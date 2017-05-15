Be patient, Siliya advises farmers

Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya has advised farmers across the country to be patient and avoid selling their produce cheaply.

Ms Siliya says farmers should not rush in selling their produce to players who are already on the market offering cheap prices but rather wait a little bit until such a time when buyers are offering good prices.

She says the government through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) goes on the market a little bit later because they have to wait and observe the 12 percent moisture content because they are not procuring for milling but for storage purposes.

Ms Siliya states that the FRA has to wait to avoid the procured maize geminating and thus the need to procure dry maize.

The Agriculture Minister notes that the private sector rushes to go on the market before the FRA but that others do not offer good deals and that is why the farmers ought to be careful in getting good deals.