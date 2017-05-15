Acquittal of HH exposes NPA weaknesses – Isaac Mwanza

Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza says the acquittal of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema on the charge of using insulting language has once again exposed the need by the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) to demand that only well trained Police officers who understand and appreciate the dynamics of the law conduct arrests.

Mr. Mwanza has told QFM News via telephone that the NPA itself, however, cannot continue on a path where every docket submitted to it is sanctioned for prosecution.

He notes that while the NPA has very good lawyers equivalent to those in private practice, the problem is that they demand less when it comes to evidence.

Mr Mwanza says the Zambia Police equally has very good and well trained officers who can objectively and professionally handle cases, but wonders why some officers are given such mammoth tasks to conduct high profile investigations.