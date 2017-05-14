Govt releases K1 million for displaced Ndola residents

Transport and Communications Minister Engineer Brian Mushimba has disclosed that government has released over K1 million towards the displacement of 496 people in Ndola to pave way for the construction of the Ndola International Airport.

Eng. Mushimba has told Journalists during the PF Interaction Forum in Lusaka that by the end of this month, all the people sitting on the land will be resettled to another identified land in Ndola.

And Eng. Mushimba says the government has paid attention to the transformation of all the international airports to suit the international standards.

He says so far the government has injected over two billion US dollars in transforming the airports.

Meanwhile, the Transport and Communications Minister has disclosed that the PF Government has not abandoned the reintroduction of the national airline.

He says what the government wants to focus on is to have transformed airports so that even when the national flag courier is reintroduced, the nation will have modern airports.

He says a lot of strides in this area have been made and that soon the national airline will be reintroduced which will also help in the creation of jobs for local people.

Eng. Mushimba has also assured the nation that the government remains committed to transforming the railway system.

He says the government has done enough in transforming the Zambia Railways Limited as well as the Tanzania Zambia Railways (TAZARA) in easing the movement of goods and services within country.

Speaking on the same forum, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda cautioned some political parties against politicizing the increase in electricity tariffs saying they are misleading the nation with their unresearched data.