Salome Kapwepwe put to rest

President Edgar Lungu says late Salome Kapwepwe, who has been put to rest today, occupies a special place in the history of Zambia and the story of liberation struggle.

The Head of State narrated his last encounter with Mrs. Kapwepwe when he visited her at her farm and inspired by what he shared with her described Mama Salome as a mother, mentor and counsellor.

Speaking in Chinsali today before the burial of Mrs. Kapwepwe, President Lungu urged mourners and all Zambians to emulate her.

President Lungu also described the family of Salome and her late husband as one that promoted the motto of One Zambia One Nation given the intermarriages in the family.

He remembered how when he was growing up some families would discourage their children to marry from other tribes and hastened to mention that it was not the case with the Kapwepwe family.

President Lungu was occasionally seen trying to hold back tears but nearly broke down as he concluded his remarks causing dead silence among mourners.

Speaking earlier former President Rupiah Banda recounted the warmth, love and care he enjoyed from Mama Salome and her family.

He revealed that he was interviewed by the husband of Mama Salome and recommended for a scholarship as part of the programme to educate further leaders during the freedom struggle.

And Dr Kaunda commended President Lungu for making possible for all the former presidents to join the mourners with him to give Mama Salome a befitting sendoff.

Dr Kaunda urged President Lungu to continue with his kindness and spirit of embracing everyone.

Earlier in the morning Chinsali came a stand still as residents lined up the streets in utter silence to witness Salome Kapwepwe’s final journey.

She was 90.