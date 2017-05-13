PF Copperbelt Youths cautions Mwenya Musenge

The ruling PF Youths on the Copperbelt has cautioned former Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge to state his position on whether he is still PF member or not.

The PF Youths on the Province are urging Mr. Musenga to stop playing hide and seek children’s game and state whether he is with the party or against them and President Edgar Lungu.

PF Copperbelt Province Youth Chairman Nathan Chanda the PF Youths have decided not to attack Mr. Musenge as a Member of the Central Committee, because they respect leaders.

Mr. Chanda says the party is however shocked that Mr. Musenge has continued to show actions that are attacking the party leadership in a Tabloid that has given him much attention.

He says the continued coverage of Mr. Musenge in a private Tabloid is just meant to divide the party on the Copperbelt.

He adds that the rate at which Mr. Musenge been covered in a private Tabloid is just damaging the party.

Mr. Chanda says the PF on the Copperbelt is very intact and the party is behind the Leadership of President Edgar Lungu.