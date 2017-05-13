Leicester fume over Silva goal

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel criticised the officials after Manchester City’s opening goal in their 2-1 win on Saturday was allowed to stand despite an apparent offside.

David Silva put hosts Manchester City ahead in the 29th minute, but Raheem Sterling, who appeared to be in an offside position, had a clear swipe at the ball as it went past him.

“The Man City player is in an offside position and the ball is struck,” Schmeichel told BBC Sport.

“The ball goes across him, which prevents me seeing, and he’s stood in front of Christian Fuchs and he also goes for the ball – so it’s three times offside.”

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare said: “Once he makes the play of the ball, he becomes active. It should have been offside.”

City manager Pep Guardiola refused to be drawn on the matter.

“I don’t know if Raheem touched the ball,” he told Sky Sports. “The referee’s never spoken about that. He’s in his office, you can go and ask him.”

Gabriel Jesus doubled City’s lead from the spot before Shinji Okazaki reduced the arrears with a flashing volley.

Riyad Mahrez thought he had snatched Leicester a point, but his 77th-minute penalty was disallowed after he slipped and kicked the ball against his standing foot prior to scoring.

Penalty takers are not permitted to touch the ball more than once.

“To the letter of the law it’s a double touch, but he could bring it back for an encroachment from Manchester City, so there’s a bit of injustice,” said Shakespeare.

City moved into the top three with victory and can effectively secure a Champions League qualifying berth if they win at home to West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

“We need one more game to be in the top four, but it’s in our hands,” Guardiola said. “West Brom will be tough, but hopefully we can be better than today.”