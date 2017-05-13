Govt drafting Bill to ban utilization of plastic bags

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has disclosed that government is still working on a draft piece of legislation to ban the utilization of plastic bags in the country.

Mr. Lubinda say this is later expected to be submitted to his ministry from line ministries then later presented to cabinet for approval.

Mr. Lubinda has however, says government will not ban the utilization of plastic commodity before consulting the industries dealing in the manufacturing of plastic commodity to establish how ready they are to come up with alternative packaging materials.

He has stressed that the matter to burn the utilization of plastic commodity is still on the agenda but that he could not comment further because legislative procedure is that the line ministries in charge of the sector are responsible of coming up with a draft and present it to his ministry.