YALI castigates ERB

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has observed that Zambians will in the future start shunning public hearings by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) for its failure to respect their views.

YALI Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza tells QTV News that the people are frustrated that their submissions to ZESCO’s application to hike electricity tariffs by 75 percent were ignored by the board.

Mr. Mwanza says almost all stakeholders had opposed the application to adjust the tariffs upwards by 75%, wondering why the ERB failed to take into consideration the people’s submissions.

He says most of the stakeholders submitted that the increase in tariffs be minimal as opposed to the approved 75 percent.

Mr Mwanza claims that the people have lost confidence and trust in the ERB board because it is failing to respect their submissions and appears to have a predetermined position.