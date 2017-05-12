PF is provoking UPND – Nalumango

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has described as provocative the ruling PF’s indication that it will to join in prayers for the release of incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

The UPND has said that it intends hold prayers for the release of its incarcerated leader who stands charged with treason.

But yesterday, PF deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya disclosed that the ruling is ready and willing to take part in the planned prayers for the UPND leader.

But UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has advised Mr Bwalya to stop mocking her party and its leaders.

Mrs. Nalumango says if the PF wants to pray for Mr Hichilema they should do it quietly and on their own instead of waiting for the UPND to hold prayers.

She states that if Mr Bwalya is truly a man of God he will refrain from making offensive and mocking comments on the UPND leader.