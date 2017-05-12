Grain Traders welcome lifting of ban on maize exports

The Grain Traders Association of Zambia has welcomed the lifting of the ban on export of maize to other countries by the government.

Yesterday Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya announced the lifting of the ban on maize exports in view of the anticipated bumper maize harvest the country the country will record.

Association Executive Director Chambuleni Simwinga tells QTV News that in as much as the association has welcomed the lifting of the ban, the market will be difficult for most grain traders.

Mr. Simwinga says the ban had in some ways messed up with the buyers of the Zambian grain and that it will be tricky to find the market now.

He says it is clear that the buyers of the Zambian maize have lost trust and confidence in the Zambian market and have probably identified other markets within the region.