Govt not recruiting teachers at moment – Chipango

The Ministry of General Education has dismissed as a hoax online adverts for the recruitment of teachers.

Ministry spokesperson Hillary Chipango has told Q News that the ministry does not place adverts on social media and therefore people should be weary of such.

Mr. Chipango has explained that when the ministry is ready to recruit new teachers it will use the right channels of various recognized media.

He states that with the hardships in the economy, people are now resorting to all sorts of acts that can bring them money including masquerading as recruitment officers.

Mr Chipango has since called on members of the public to report any persons masquerading as recruitment officers from the ministry of general education so that the law can take its course.