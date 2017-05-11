Nas & Nicki Minaj Are A Couple, According To The Internets

(AllHipHop Rumors) Well Nas is certainly an upgrade from Meek Mill!

As you know in the Hip Hop and celebrity world, if you are spotted with anyone, that automatically means you are dating them!

Nas and Nicki Minaj were caught looking pretty cozy, and Nicki posted the photo to her Instagram page.

Now folks are speculating that the two might be dating!

Both of the Queens rappers were rocking matching chains, and that’s a little too matchy-matchy and close for some folks who are just friends right?

Nicki is probably still trying to send some kind of subliminal shot at Remy Ma still, and Nas swears he wasn’t the one who pulled “ShETHER”. Mmmmmmmm hmmmmmm Nas. Sure you weren’t. LOL.

To be honest though, rumors have been swirling about Nas and Nicki allegedly dating for months. Are you here for it?