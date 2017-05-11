LCC burial permit office records 980 deaths in three weeks

The Lusaka City Council says a total of nine hundred and eighty (980) deaths were recorded at its burial permit office based at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) within the past three weeks.

Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Brenda Katongola says of these,one hundred and sixty four (164 ) were transfers out of Lusaka District, while five hundred and fourty nine (549) were burials within Lusaka City Council’s established cemeteries and two hundred and ninty six (296) were burials conducted in other cemeteries within Lusaka.

Ms Katongola says the statistics are for the period from 18th April – 8th May, 2017.

She says of the 549 burials conducted in the Lusaka City Council’s established Cemeteries, one hundred and fourty six (146) burials took place at Old and New Leopards Hill cemeteries, two hundred and fourty six (246) were burials at Chunga, while one hundred and fifty seven (157) burials were at Chingwere cemetery.

Meanwhile, Ms Katongola says Council recently advertised for burial of 49 bodies which lay unclaimed in the UTH for disposal after giving a two-week notice for members of the public who had missing relatives to claim them according to Chapter 295 of the Public Health Act.