Govt called on to find root cause to increased GBV

Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) President Lucy Lungu has called for a comprehensive research from government which is aimed at finding a root cause to the increase of Gender Based Violence in the country than speculating.

Ms. Lungu says Gender based violence is a big challenge that needs to be curbed in Zambia.

She says the only best solution is for government to go deeper through a comprehensive survey and find out how many types of GBV cases related with economic factors in the country than speculating stating that this will help the country to find the lasting solution to GBV.

Ms. Lungu says Alcohol is just one of the few contributors to the increase of Gender Based Violence stating that there is much more than Alcohol.

And Ms. Lungu says the fight against GBV is for all Zambians to continue fighting and reporting such cases to relevant authorities.

And some Lusaka Residents says have cited alcohol, Pay slips and Phones as being a major risk factor for GBV and thus a tremendous obstacle for women empowerment and Freedom.

And God Cathedral of Miracles senior Pastor Bishop Naison Nyonyo has appealed to the Zambian people to always pray unceasingly for family unity.