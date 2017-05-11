50 Cent Laughs Off Burglary Attempt

Rapper 50 Cent has joked about the trouble he is having selling off his Connecticut mansion after the property was targeted in a break-in.

50 Cent was not at the sprawling pad at the time and nothing appeared to have been taken in the incident.

The “In Da Club” hitmaker has since taken the news in his stride and has laughed off the security breach in a post on Instagram.

He shared a report of the break-in on his social media page and cheekily captioned it: “What my house got robbed, I thought I sold that MF (motherf##ker).”

50, real name Curtis Jackson, purchased the home for $4.1 million from boxer Mike Tyson in 2003.

He initially placed it on the market in 2007 for $18.5 million after spending $10 million on renovations, and then tried to find a buyer again in 2015 following his bankruptcy filing.

The rapper, 41, was said to have offloaded the one-time party palace in March, 2016 for $8.5 million to a buyer who planned to turn it into an assisted living facility, but his representative clarified the claims, admitting that although there had been interest, no contracts had been signed and the property remained on sale.

The rap star and entrepreneur was discharged from his bankruptcy case earlier this year after paying back more than $22 million.

