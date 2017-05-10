UPPZ cautions govt to stop playing with people’s emotions

The opposition United, Prosperous and peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) has advised Government to stop playing with the emotions of Zambians.

UPPZ President Charles Chanda notes that some of the decisions the government has been making have less input from the people which is dangerous for the country.

Mr. Chanda has cited the way government has been handling the planned amendments to the constitution as one such activity which has not involved the people.

He says the Zambian people should have a say on what is enshrined in the constitution as opposed to the government seeking to remove certain clauses from the constitution without consulting the people.