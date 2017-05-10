Public Order Act good law – PF

The ruling Patriotic Front says it has not made submissions towards the review of the Public Order Act because it holds the view the Act is a good law.

PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says the party still holds the view by late party and Republican President Michael Sata that the Public Order Act is a good law.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Bwalya says the ruling party thinks there is nothing wrong with the Public Order Act in its current form except its application.

Mr. Bwalya says this is exactly what the PF complained about while in opposition just like opposition political parties are doing currently.

And PF Lusaka Province Chairperson Horace Longwe has described as unfortunate the decision by the opposition to shun the process of reviewing the Public Order Act.