Chola advises Zambians to write ‘will’

Zambians have been advised not to take lightly the writing of a Will as it helps in safeguarding the interests of the surviving children in the event of death.

Advocacy against Child Abuse and Gender Based Violence Executive Director Bellion Chola is encouraging parents to take serious the issue of writing Wills as this is the only way of protecting their children and other guardians in the event of death.

Mr Chola says this method is proved to be one of the best ways of looking after children when parents die as it highlights how the wealth must be shared among the surviving children.

He says he supports the call by Justice Minister Given Lubinda that parents must document in form of a Will how their wealth and children should be looked after when they are gone so that even in their death, their children will survive and become better citizens.