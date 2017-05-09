ZCTU bemoans low representation of women

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions has bemoaned the low representation of women in decision making structures at all levels in society.

Speaking he officially opened a Participatory Gender Audit workshop in Lusaka today, ZCTU president Nkole Chishimba said women only represent 27.3 percent of the board in the labour movement and only 2.3 percent of the ZCTU executive committee.

Mr. Chishimba says the statistics are worrying, especially given that Zambia has signed the SADC gender protocol which requires that 50 percent women representation in decision making positions either in the public or private sectors.

He has further observed that matters of gender equality and equity do not only hinge on human rights but are also a pathway to achieving sustainable development goal number 5 which speaks on issues of gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

Mr Chishimba has also noted that gender equality is a fundamental tool for achieving sustainable development because it allows men and women to participate equally in public dialogue and decision making that will influence the decisions that will determine the future of their families and the nation as a whole.

And speaking earlier, Africa Regional Organisation of the international Trade union confederation (ITCU) equality and social protection Coordinator, Ghislaine Broohm commended ZCTU for being one of the most proactive workers unions in Africa.