Proposed hike in electricity tariffs to affect rural communities – UPND

The opposition UPND has called on the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to consider the rural populace in deciding on whether or not to hike electricity tariffs.

UPND Chairman for Rural Development, Moono Mapani says most people in Zambia live in rural areas and that any increase in electricity tariffs will affect them the most.

Mr. Mapani says government should feel for the rural communities who cannot afford the proposed hike in electricity tariffs.

Mr Mapani states that government through ZESCO should consider a minimal adjustment to the current tariffs without affecting most of the rural dwellers.