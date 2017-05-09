President Lungu urges closer Zambia,Togo ties

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the similar goals and challenges Zambia and Togo share present an opportunity for both countries to work closely by exchanging useful information in areas of their expertise for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Speaking last evening at the State banquet hosted in honour of his Togolese counterpart Faure Gnassingbe, President Lungu said Zambia and Togo face similar challenges in their efforts to achieve sustainable economic development, such as unpredictable weather patterns including energy deficits.

President Lungu expressed optimism that the spirit of cooperation will make Zambia and Togo rise above these challenges and enable them seek alternative and innovative ways of improving their economies, such as adopting new technologies to generate and boost energy and agriculture production so as to sustain economic growth in the respective countries.

He noted that the agriculture and energy sectors are just but a few examples of areas in which the two countries can cooperate to achieve economic growth for the common good to achieve economic growth for the common good of the people of Zambia and Togo.

President Lungu stated that the prosperity of the two countries will firmly set them on the path to achieving the goals set out in the African union agenda 2063.

And President Lungu has proposed the creation of a joint permanent commission of cooperation (JPC) between Zambia and Togo.

He said the joint permanent commission will play a significant role in further cementing the two countries’ bilateral relations.

President Lungu has since reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation between Zambia and Togo.