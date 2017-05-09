Kapwepwe’s widow Salome dies, Lungu mourns

Freedom fighter and former vice president Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe’s widow Salome Kapwepwe has died.

Mrs. Kapwepwe passed away in her sleep last night at the age of 90.

And President Edgar Lungu says Zambia has again lost a great icon who was an epitome of what women ought to be to their families, society and the nation as a whole.

President Lungu has described Mrs. Kapwepwe as a warm and big hearted person whose tremendous contribution to Zambia’s liberation struggle will continue to be cherished by many Zambians.

President Lungu has said Zambia’s liberation struggle would be incomplete without mentioning the name Kapwepwe.

He has described Mrs. Kapwepwe as a heroine who with the cooperation of other great women selflessly and significantly contributed to the country’s liberation struggle.

The President who visited Mrs. Kapwepwe at her residence in Chinsali on 14th March 2016, has paid glowing tribute to her for having seen it fit to have collaborated with other great women of Zambia alongside the men to achieve the country’s independence at the expense of their lives and families.

President Lungu has said without Mrs. Kapwepwe’s immense sacrifice and other women’s contribution, it would have been difficult for the country to gain independence.

He adds that Mrs. Kapwepwe and other heroines laid a firm foundation for strong families and a united Zambia politically anchored on divine principles of love, hard work, peace and unity and hopes that the Zambian youth particularly the young women would emulate this.

President Lungu has since conveyed his condolences to the Kapwepwe family and the people of Chinsali in Muchinga Province on the loss of Mrs. Kapwepwe and encouraged them to find fortitude and comfort in the Almighty God.

This contained in a statement issued by special assistant to the president for press and public relations Amos Chanda.