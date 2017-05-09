Kaputa MP tips local farmers

Patriotic Front Kaputa Member of Parliament Maxas Ng’onga has advised farmers in the area not to sell all their produce this year to avoid starvation.

Mr. Ng’onga says farmers should ensure that their homes are food secure before thinking of making money.

He says it is always important that farmers remember that food security starts with their households.

Mr. Ng’onga states that while agriculture has the capacity to provide a good window of opportunities for farmers, farmers should not rush in selling their produce.