Jay Z Headlines Massive Festival That Includes Nas, De La Soul, Migos and More

Rap mogul Jay Z is returning to the stage in his native New York City to headline 2017’s The Meadows Music and Arts Festival.

The Empire State of Mind hitmaker will top the bill alongside rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Gorillaz for the second annual event, which will take place at Citi Field in Queens from September 15 to 17.

Other performers include Run the Jewels, Nas, Future, TV on the Radio, Broken Social Scene, Erykah Badu, LL Cool J, Foster the People, De La Soul, Sleigh Bells, Big Boi, Migos, and M.I.A., among many others.

The Meadows Music and Arts Festival will also be streamed live on Jay Z’s Tidal music service.

