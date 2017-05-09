Govt to renovate old infrastructure

Works and Supply Minister Matthew Nkhuwa says his ministry is in the process of compiling a list of government infrastructure with a view of renovating old infrastructure in 2018.

Mr. nkhuwa has told Q-news that the cost of upgrading the infrastructure will then be presented to the ministry of finance to be included in the 2018 national budget.

He says currently government buildings cannot be upgraded or renovated due to lack of funding.

Mr Nkhuwa has observed that most of the infrastructure especially schools, clinics and are in a bad state especially those outside Lusaka.