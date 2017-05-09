Govt redrafting Mental Health Bill

Government has disclosed that it has decided to redraft the Mental Health Bill which was drafted in 2012 in order to suit the prevailing conditions of mental patients in the country.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya explains that this is why it has taken this long for the bill to table in parliament.

Dr. Chilufya has told QTV news that government is optimistic that the bill will help address many areas of concern with regards to how the country looks after mental patients.

He adds that the Ministry of Health is working with other stakeholders to refine the bill before it is presented to Parliament.

Dr Chilufya could however not state whether the bill would be tabled during this coming session of Parliament considering the many steps that need to be taken.

He has since assured the public that the mental health is a priority it the health system and that his ministry will ensure it expedites the process of having bill tabled in parliament as soon as possible.