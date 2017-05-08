Nicki Minaj Goes On Big Money Giving Spree For Students

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj was feeling particularly altruistic on Saturday and gave her followers money for tuition as long as they had good grades.

The 34-year-old offered up more than $20,000 in student loans for about 12 of her Twitter followers as long as they had Straight A’s in school or something close to a 4.0 grade point average.

Nicki was answering random questions about music when somebody asked her to pay for their tuition.

People started sending screen shots and student loan balances.

The amounts given were based on need.

One person, a single mother, got $500 and that paid off her remaining loan balance. Another student received $6,000 and that paid for the upcoming school semester.

