Mujajati cautions doctors not to neglect their jobs in govt

Zambia Medical Association president Dr Aaron Mujajati has cautioned doctors and nurses doing part time jobs with private clinics not to neglect their jobs in government health institutions where they are employed.

Dr Mujajati has told Q News that it is worrying to note that the doctors are taking a laissez-faire approach when it comes to doing their shifts in government institutions, but deliver excellent services in private institutions.

He has implored medical practitioners to deliver the same kind of services be it at a government or private medical institution.

Dr Mujajati says his association is engaging with medical practitioners employed in government health institutions who also have part time jobs with private medical institutions to educate them on the need to deliver quality services to both institutions so as not to inconvenience or render a disservice to the patients.