Lungu congratulates French president-elect

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated French President-elect Emmanuel Macron for his resounding victory in Sunday’s Presidential election run-off.

In a congratulatory message to Mr Macron, the President expressed confidence that the overwhelming support the French people have accorded the President-elect reflects their confidence in entrusting him with the responsibility of continuing the country’s successful economic path and stability.

President Lungu has observed that France and Zambia have shared a long history of cooperation premised on mutual values such as good governance, mutual trust, transparency, and the rule of law.

The President says he looks forward to having an opportunity to meet and discuss key initiatives with Mr Macron for enhanced bilateral cooperation as well as international issues.

He has since wished Mr Macron good health and success as he prepares to take up the responsibilities and challenges of his high office.

This is contained in a statement issued by Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.