LAZ investigating Livingstone harassment of journalists

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says it is investigating the alleged harassment of journalists during last week’s LAZ Annual General Conference in Livingstone by some lawyers.

LAZ President Linda Kasonde tells QTV News that the association values the engagement with the media.

Ms Kasonde says the association has only heard the reports that some journalists were blocked from covering the meeting.

She says the media should feel free to cover LAZ meetings because they are partners in development.