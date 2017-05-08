Late Professor Chintu put to rest

Renowned medical doctor Professor Chifumbe Chintu who passed on last week on Thursday has been put to rest at Leopards hill memorial park preceded by a funeral service attended by scores of people from all walks of life.

Professor Chintu 80, died on 4th May, 2017 at the University Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

Speaking on behalf of government during the funeral service of the medical icon at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka , Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya said government will ensure that the health sector is improved so that the contribution of great men like Professor Chintu is not in vain.

Dr Chilufya says there is need for all medical practitioners in the country to emulate the works of the Professor Chintu as his contribution to the health sector is tremendous and can only be matched by a few.

He states that the medical fraternity and the country as a whole has lost a gallant and hardworking man whose works will be told for years to come.

And first Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda has called for the works and contribution of Professor Chintu to the nation to be documented in a book so that the coming generations can get to read and know about him.

Meanwhile university of Zambia vice chancellor professor Luke Mumba has eulogized Professor Chintu for his contribution in producing medical practitioners in the country.

Professor Chintu’s daughter, Dr Namukale Chintu who spoke on behalf of the family expressed gratitude to the nation for allowing him to contribute socially and academically to the development of the nation.