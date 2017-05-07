Repealing of LAZ Act must be prevented – YALI

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has reiterated the need to prevent the repealing of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) Act.

Governance advisor Isaac Mwanza says Zambia cannot afford to have a fragmented voice in legal fraternity which those seeking to repeal the LAZ Act want to achieve.

Mr. Mwanza says the fragmented trade union movement is evidence enough to be relied upon that having more law associations in Zambia will only prove to be problematic.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Mwanza states that if government therefore wants to create more problems for itself, it should go ahead and allow the repealing of the LAZ Act.

Mr. Mwanza states that what however matters is the future and that whoever is in government now should be wary that ruling parties comes and go.

He says Zambia on the other hand is bigger than just one political party.