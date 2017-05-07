Govt is not repository of all wisdom – Lubinda

Government says it is mischievous and deceptive for anyone to assume that it knows the provision of the Public Order Act that requires to be reviewed.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says government cannot assert itself to be the repository of all wisdom to amend the Public Order Act all by itself.

Mr. Lubinda states that his party, the ruling PF, is running government on behalf of the Zambian people and therefore needs to consult with them whenever it comes to law reforms in the Country.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Lubinda says this is especially that it is not government that has complained or raised concerns on application of legislation such as the Public Order Act.

Mr. Lubinda says in view of the fact that the concerns have come from the PEOPLE; his Ministry has however called for submission of recommendations on the review of the Act.

He says if there is any political party leader that is in this case accusing government of knowing what do with respect the review of this legislation such a leader is being naïve and should just keep quiet.

Mr. Lubinda has particularly asked Rainbow Party Secretary General Wynter Kabimba to shut up if he has nothing to submit towards the review of the Public Order Act.

He says if Mr. Kabimba does however have something to submit, he should do so through the Zambia Center for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) to inform the government.