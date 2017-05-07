Govt committed to leaving Oil procurement market – Mabumba

Government says it is still committed to leaving the market fir procurement of finished petroleum products by its set deadline.

Energy Minister David Mabumba says that government has realized that there are inefficiencies in the manner in which petroleum products are being supplied in Zambia.

Mr. Mabumba says government thinks that the supply of finished petroleum products can be better done by the private sector.

He says his Ministry is therefore in consultations on this issue because this is an issue that will affect the Zambian people.

Mr. Mabumba was speaking today when he featured on the ruling PF weekly forum discussion in Lusaka.