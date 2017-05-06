Zambia is still polarized – Hamududu

The opposition Party of National Unity (PNU) leader Highvie Hamududu has observed that Zambia still remains a polarized Country since its last general elections.

Mr. Hamududu notes that this is evidenced by the inability of dialogue taking place across political parties in the Country.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Hamududu states that this is however against the tenets of Democracy.

Mr. Hamududu who is also former Bweengwa Member of Parliament believes that democracy is not about political parties having a following based on anything else other than principles and ideology.

He says this is exactly what his newly formed political party intends bring about in Zambia.