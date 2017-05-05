Universal Talk Time launched

Universal Talk Time Limited has launched a talk time scratch voucher that is able to recharge any network in Zambia.

Speaking during the launch in Lusaka today, UTT Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Roy Chisha notes that vendors selling airtime face a lot of challenges handling various denominations of airtime for different mobile operators thereby creating accountability challenges.

Mr Chisha says the new scratch vouchers will eliminate many challenges like frequent stock outs whilst at the same time increasing revenue.

He further states that vendors selling airtime will realize how hustle free selling UTT scratch vouchers is, coupled with increased sales as it is a preferred voucher to the tradition ones that are only able to recharge one network.

Speaking earlier, UTT Executive Director Mukelebai Mukelebai says the company has targeted to create about 300 jobs in the next two years.

Mr. Mukelebai says UTT scratch cards will be able to top up any of the three mobile phone service providers sim cards namely MTN, AIRTEL and ZAMTEL.