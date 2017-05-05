Lungu mourns late Prof Chintu

President Edgar Lungu has expressed profound sadness at the demise of Zambia’s acclaimed medical icon Professor Chifumbe Chintu who passed away at the age of 79 yesterday, 4th May, 2017 at 19:35 hours.

In a message of condolences to the Chintu family, the President highly extolled Professor Chintu for his unequalled loyalty and distinguished service to the medical profession not only in Zambia, but also the African continent and the rest of the World in general.

The President described Professor Chintu as a determined and exceptional hard worker who dedicated his life to Public service as seen by the tremendous and significant contribution he made to the creation of the School of Medicine at the University of Zambia and the department of Paediatrics at the University Teaching Hospital.

The President says not only was Professor Chintu instrumental in the development of the School of Medicine and the Paediatrics department, but he also exhibited distinguished leadership qualities through the several positions that he held in the medical profession among them the position of Dean of the School of Medicine at the University of Zambia over a period of years.

President Lungu has since extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family saying the country and in particular the medical fraternity has lost a dedicated and passionate Public Service Worker who put the lives of others first.

The President has prayed that the bereaved family may draw comfort and strength from the Almighty God as they mourn their beloved.

The President has since accorded Professor Chintu an official funeral and directed Cabinet Office to put in place all logistical arrangements for the funeral.

This is contained in a statement issued by State House Chief Analyst Press and Public Relations Cecilia Mulenga.