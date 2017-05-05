Changes for Zanaco and Zesco fixtures

The Football Association of Zambia (Faz) has made adjustments to week six Super League fixtures for matches involving Zanaco and Zesco United.

Zesco United’s home match with Green Buffaloes initially scheduled for 13 May has been brought forward to Wednesday, 10 May while Zanaco’s visit to Nchanga Rangers will take place on Wednesday, 17 May.

The fixtures for the two teams were adjusted due to their involvement in Caf inter-club competitions during the weekend of 12 to 14 May.

No further adjustments were noted on week six fixtures which indicated that there will be six league matches to be played on Saturday, 13 May while two will be played on Sunday, 14 May.

Zanaco are scheduled to play their Caf Champions League group D opening match against Al Ahly in Alexandria at the Borg el-Arab Stadium on 13 May with kick-off at 19:00 CAT.

On the same day Zesco United will kick off their Caf Confederation Cup group C campaign at home to Smouha at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.