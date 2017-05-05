Chambeshi picks final squad for South Korea battle

UNDER-20 national soccer team Coach Beston Chambeshi has named his final 21-member squad for the FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted by South Korea starting later this month.

FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo says the team will this evening be heading to Spain for a training camp.

He says the team leaves today for Spain at 21:25 hours aboard Emirates Airlines and will play some friendly matches before finally heading to South Korea.

Those that have made the squad are goalkeepers Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Samson Banda (Zesco United) and James Phiri (Lusaka Dynamos).

Others are defenders Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Edward Tembo (Gomes), Proper Chiluya (Lumwana Radiants), Solomon Sakala (Napsa Stars), Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United), Benson Chali (Forest Rangers), Boston Muchindu (Nkana).

Midfielders comprise Ngosa Sunzu (Hapoel Rana’ana, Israel), Musonda Siame (Kafue Celtic), Harrison Chisala (Nkana), Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow, Russia), Enock Mwepu (Napsa Stars), Emmanuel Banda (Esmoritz, Portugal), Kenneth Kalunga (IFS, Denmark), Boyd Musonda (Zanaco).

The striking force comprises Conlyde Luchanga (Lusaka Dynamos), Edward Chilufya (Mphande Youth Academy), Patson Daka (FC Liefering)

Chambeshi has dropped Prince Bwalya (Green Buffaloes), Sydney Phiri (Mufulira Wanderers), Crispin Sakulanda (Mufulira Wanderers), Damiano Kola (Zanaco), Stephen Chulu (National Assembly), Leonard Mulenga (Nkana), Mwape Mumba (Getafe), Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows) and Patrick Ngoma (Red Arrows).