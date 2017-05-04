ZDA records $1.7billion FDI in Q1

Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) Director Patrick Chisanga says the country managed to attract foreign direct investment worth 1.7 billion United States dollars in the first quarter of 2017.

Speaking in an interview with Q news, Mr. Chisanga says this is compared to the US$3.4 billion investment the country attracted in the whole of 2016.

He has noted that the increased foreign direct investment attained in the first quarter of 2017 reflects enhanced investor confidence in Zambia’s economy.

Mr Chisanga adds that positive growth in the areas of development can be seen from the drop in inflation rate throughout the first quarter of 2017 and the stability in the exchange rate.

He has since expressed confidence that the country will record significant growth in the country’s economy throughout 2017 compared to 2016.